Sharon K. Skrovig, 73, of Belmond, IA, died unexpectedly, Friday, September 25, 2020, at the MercyOne Medical Center, Des Moines, IA. Public funeral services will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, 11 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Public visitation will be at the church Wednesday from 5-7 PM and one hour prior to the funeral Thursday. Funeral arrangements are through Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. 641-444-4474