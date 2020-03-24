Sharon K. Eames
Sharon K. Eames, 72 of Forest City died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa from dementia.

In accordance with the CDC recommendations, private family graveside services will be held in Oakland Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of North Iowa or Forest City Good Samaritan Center.

Arrangements are with Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.cataldoschottfh.com.

