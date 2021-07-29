Sharlene Ida Stoddard
NORTHWOOD-Sharlene Ida Stoddard, 72, of Northwood, died Monday, July 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Northwood with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
