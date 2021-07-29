 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharlene Ida Stoddard
0 comments

Sharlene Ida Stoddard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sharlene Ida Stoddard

NORTHWOOD-Sharlene Ida Stoddard, 72, of Northwood, died Monday, July 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Northwood with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News