NORTHWOOD-Sharlene Ida Stoddard, 72, of Northwood, died Monday, July 26, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at First Lutheran Church, Northwood with Rev. Becky Sogge officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will take place at Sunset Rest Cemetery.