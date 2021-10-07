Scott T. Oleson
MASON CITY-Scott T. Oleson, 41, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at his home in Mason City.
Memorial services for Scott Oleson will be held Monday, October 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street in Dows. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, rural Dows.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Dows Community Center.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, Dows, Iowa 50071, 515-532-2233
