Scott R. McCormick
Scott R. McCormick

Scott R. McCormick

CLARION-Scott R. McCormick, 61, of Clarion passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home in Clarion.

Funeral services for Scott McCormick will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East , Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

