Scott M. Soldwisch

Scott M. Soldwisch, 49 of Forest City, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Zech Anderson officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Click on Scott's photo to get to his obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa.

Burial will be held in Ellington Township Cemetery, rural Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Scott Soldwisch memorial fund in care of the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.schottfuneralhomes.com. 641-585-2685