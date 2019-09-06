{{featured_button_text}}

Scott M. Flanagan

BELMOND, IOWA - Scott M. Flanagan, 26, formerly of Marion, Iowa passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his home in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Funeral services for Scott Flanagan will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Belmond Cemetery.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Visitation for Scott Flanagan will be held from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM on Sunday at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments