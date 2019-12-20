Scott Lee Huntley
Clear Lake - Scott Lee Huntley, 62, of Quartzsite, AZ, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
