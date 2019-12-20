Scott Lee Huntley
0 comments

Scott Lee Huntley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Scott Lee Huntley

Clear Lake - Scott Lee Huntley, 62, of Quartzsite, AZ, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Huntley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News