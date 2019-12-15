{{featured_button_text}}

CLEAR LAKE - Scott Huntley, 62, of Glendale, Ariz., formerly of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Dec. 14, in Glendale. Arrangements are pending at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Huntley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments