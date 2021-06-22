 Skip to main content
Scott H. Davison
Scott H. Davison

Scott H. Davison

MASON CITY-Scott H. Davison, 64, of Mason City, died on Friday, June 18, 2021, at The University of Minnesota Cardiac Unit. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com

