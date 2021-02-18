 Skip to main content
Scott Barragy
Scott Barragy

Mason City - Scott Barragy, 51, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Epiphany Parish-St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th Street S.E., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Following the Mass, cremation rites will be accorded and inurnment will be held at a future date in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street N.E., Mason City where a Scriptural Wake service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street N.E., Mason City, 641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com

