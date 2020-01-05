Scott B. Thomas

CLEAR LAKE – Scott Brandon Thomas, 44, of Mason City, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City. Per his family’s wishes, his body was taken to the Iowa Donor Network prior to being cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, 641-357-2193; ColonialChapels.com.