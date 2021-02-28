 Skip to main content
Savannah Lee True
Savannah Lee True

Savannah Lee True

MASON CITY - Savannah Lee True, 34, of Mason City died Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Savannah's family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. A prayer service will begin at 6:30pm followed by sharing of memories.

Condolences may be left for Savannah's family at colonialchapels.com

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372

ColonialChapels.com

