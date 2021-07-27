Sara A. Ristau
KLEMME–Sara A. Ristau, 64, of Klemme, formerly of Garner, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home of congestive heart failure.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160- E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Fr. Jerry Kopacek officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.
A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner.
Memorials may be directed to the Garner Public Library or to Ronald McDonald House, 730 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
