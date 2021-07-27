Sara A. Ristau

KLEMME–Sara A. Ristau, 64, of Klemme, formerly of Garner, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at her home of congestive heart failure.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160- E. 4th St., Garner with Rev. Fr. Jerry Kopacek officiating. Inurnment will be at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

A memorial visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel in Garner.

Memorials may be directed to the Garner Public Library or to Ronald McDonald House, 730 Hawkins Drive, Iowa City, IA 52246.