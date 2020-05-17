Sandra Soma
BELMOND -- Sandra (Skjeie) Soma, 82, of Belmond, died Friday, May 15, at home. A private graveside service for family will be held at Belmond Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date; www.ewingfh.com.

