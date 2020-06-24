Sandra S. Skinner-Smith
WESLEY - Sandra “Sandy” Sue Skinner-Smith, 72, of Wesley, Iowa, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at home in Wesley, Iowa.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.

