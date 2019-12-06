{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra Kay Kunz

Northwood, IA – Sandra Kay Kunz (Prestegaard), 62, of Northwood, IA, died on December 2, 2019 in hospice care in White Bear Lake, MN. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 11th, 2019 at 11:00AM at Willow Wood Apartments, Community Room, 3441 Willow Ave, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Arrangements have been made with Spielman's Mortuary, 344 University Ave W, St Paul, MN 55103, Phone: (651) 222-6363.

