Sandra K. “Sandi” Huff
Sandra K. “Sandi” Huff, 70, of Mason City, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home in Mason City with her family by her side.
Sandi's family will greet relatives and friends on Monday evening, August 24, 2020 from 4 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Sandi's honor to Crisis Intervention Services.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
