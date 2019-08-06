{{featured_button_text}}

Sandra J. Heckstein

OSAGE - Sandra J. Heckstein, age 81, of Osage, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Osage.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the United Church of Christ in Osage with Pastor Charles Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706

