Sandra Haubrich
MASON CITY-Sandra Haubrich, 57, of Mason City, Iowa, went to be with her Lord on September 19, 2021, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania ave. Masks will be required at the funeral service. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Trinity Lutheran Church YouTube Channel. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Sandra Haubrich.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924,
