Sandra Beth Ritsema

Sandra Beth (Vlieger) Ritsema went to be with our Lord on March 8, 2020.
Visitation will be from 4-7pm on Thursday, 12 March 2020 at the Sietsema-Vogel Funeral Home in Dumont, Iowa. Funeral service will be at 10:30am on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Washington Reformed Church, rural Ackley, Iowa. Burial will be in the Washington Reformed Cemetery, rural Ackley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: Washington Reformed Church, 28182 Birch Ave, Ackley, Iowa 50601 OR Answers in Genesis: https://answersingenesis.org/donate/.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-857-3303.
