Samnang “Lucky” Yann Lem

MASON CITY: Samnang “Lucky” Yann Lem, 34, of Mason City, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A visitation will be held from 1 PM to 4 PM on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Samnang Lem. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

