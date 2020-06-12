Ruvella B. Barnd
Ruvella B. Barnd, 99, of Northwood and formerly Mason City passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459 with Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. Ruvella will be buried in London Deer Creek Cemetery, Rural Northwood, IA with her late husband, Ferguson Hickman.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the funeral chapel.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.
