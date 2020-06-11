Ruvella B. Barnd
Northwood - Ruvella B. Barnd, 99, of Northwood and formerly Mason City passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2020 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, IA.

Arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel, ColonialChapels.com.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

