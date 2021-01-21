 Skip to main content
Ruth N. Pals
Ruth N. Pals

Ruth N. Pals

Belmond-Ruth N. Pals, 97, a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, a longtime rural Meservey, IA, area resident died, Monday, January 18, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral home, Belmond, IA.

