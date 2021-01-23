Ruth N. Pals
Belmond-Ruth N. Pals, 97, most recently a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond and formerly for rural Meservey/Thornton, IA, area died, January 18, 2021, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. A public funeral services are tentatively planned for 1 PM Tuesday at the First Reformed Church of Meservey, IA. The Reverend Rodney Meester will be officiating. Burial will be in the Immanuel Reformed Cemetery east of Belmond. Public Visitation will be from 1130-1 PM on Tuesday at the church. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.
