Ruth Marie Timm Groh
Ruth Marie Timm Groh, 92, formerly of Clear Lake and Thornton, passed away peacefully December 21, 2019, at the Israel Hospice House in Ames, Iowa.
A gathering of family and friends will be held December 26, 2019 from 5- 7 pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church Parish Center, 1001 9th Ave South, Clear Lake, Iowa.
Visitation will conclude with a prayer service and memory sharing at 7 pm.
The funeral Mass will be at 11 am on December 27, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Visitation at the church will begin at 10 am.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1001 9th Ave. S.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Dec 27
Funeral Mass
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
1001 9th Ave. S.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
