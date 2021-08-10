 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth M. Mayer
0 comments

Ruth M. Mayer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ruth M. Mayer

STACYVILLE-Ruth M. Mayer, age 91, of Stacyville, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with Father Gary Mayer and Father Raymond Burkle and Monsignor John Hemann officiating. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p, m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the church with a 4:45 rosary.

www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News