Ruth M. Mayer
STACYVILLE-Ruth M. Mayer, age 91, of Stacyville, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Stacyville Community Nursing Home in Stacyville.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville, Iowa, with Father Gary Mayer and Father Raymond Burkle and Monsignor John Hemann officiating. Burial will be at Visitation Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p, m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at the church with a 4:45 rosary.
Champion Funeral Home 641-732-3706.
