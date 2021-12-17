 Skip to main content
Ruth L. Haddix

Ruth L. Haddix

MASON CITY-Ruth L. Haddix, 96, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the IOOF Home in Mason City, IA.

Funeral Services are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com

