Ruth Erickson

BELMOND --- Ruth J. Erickson, age 95, of Belmond, IA, died, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence in Belmond. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church west of Belmond. Reverend Jim Gochenouer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the Andrew Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Saturday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. (641) 0444-4474.