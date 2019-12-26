Ruth Erickson
0 comments

Ruth Erickson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND --- Ruth J. Erickson, age 95, of Belmond, IA, died, Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her residence in Belmond. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Olaf Lutheran Church west of Belmond. Reverend Jim Gochenouer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the Andrew Funeral Home, 516 1st Street S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Saturday. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. (641) 0444-4474.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Erickson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News