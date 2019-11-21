{{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Dorenkamp

Belmond, IA - Ruth Dorenkamp, age 95, a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, died, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the rehabilitation Center in Belmond. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

Service information

