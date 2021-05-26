 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth Carol Loney
0 comments

Ruth Carol Loney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ruth Carol Loney

LITTLE CEDAR-Ruth Carol Loney, 75, died May 24, 2021 at home surrounded by her family and three beloved dogs. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Liberty Cemetery, Little Cedar with Rev. Sue Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, 207 S. School Street, St. Ansgar.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News