Ruth Carol Loney
LITTLE CEDAR-Ruth Carol Loney, 75, died May 24, 2021 at home surrounded by her family and three beloved dogs. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Liberty Cemetery, Little Cedar with Rev. Sue Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, 207 S. School Street, St. Ansgar.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.