LITTLE CEDAR-Ruth Carol Loney, 75, died May 24, 2021 at home surrounded by her family and three beloved dogs. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Liberty Cemetery, Little Cedar with Rev. Sue Thomas officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, 207 S. School Street, St. Ansgar.