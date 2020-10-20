 Skip to main content
Ruth Berniece Onken
RUDD-Ruth Berniece Onken, 91, of Rudd died the 18th of October, 2020 at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A private graveside service will be held at the Osage Cemetery at a later date.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

