× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ruth B. Ouverson

Fertile - Ruth B. (Smidt) Ouverson, 94, of Fertile, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Brush Point Cemetery in Fertile, with Pastor Rob Perry officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Crow Creek Sioux Reservation via the Diamond Creek Ministries. www.d-w-m.org

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Ouverson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.