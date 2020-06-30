Ruth B. Ouverson
Ruth B. Ouverson

Ruth B. Ouverson

Fertile - Ruth B. (Smidt) Ouverson, 94, of Fertile, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Brush Point Cemetery in Fertile, with Pastor Rob Perry officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Crow Creek Sioux Reservation via the Diamond Creek Ministries. www.d-w-m.org

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

