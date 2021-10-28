 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruth “Arlene” Foutch

  • 0

Ruth “Arlene” Foutch

MASON CITY-Ruth “Arlene” Foutch, 96, of Mason City, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Heritage Care Center in Mason City.

Per Arlene's wishes, her body has been cremated and no services are scheduled at this time. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City at a later date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News