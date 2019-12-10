Ruth Ann Schaefer
Mason City - Ruth Ann Schaefer, 79, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.
Sietsema Vogel Funeral Homes, Inc., 306 Central Ave East, Hampton, Iowa 50441, 641-456-3232, www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.
