Klemme, IA - Ruth A. Fosnaugh, 96, formerly of Klemme, IA, most recently of Washington, died, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Skagit Valley Hospital, Mount Vernon, WA.. Funeral arrangements are being complete with Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA.

