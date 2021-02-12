 Skip to main content
Russell Hickman
Russell Hickman

Russell Hickman

Northwood - Russell Hickman, 74, of Northwood passed away peacefully Thursday, February 11, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

