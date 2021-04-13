 Skip to main content
CLARION - Russell E. Schumacher, 71, of Clarion, Iowa passed away Friday, April 2, 2021 at Clarion Wellness and Rehab.

No services are planned at this time.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa, 50525, 515-532-2233

