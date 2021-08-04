 Skip to main content
Russell Anthony Blaser
OSAGE-Russell Anthony Blaser, age 55, of Osage, Iowa, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Osage Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Services are pending with Worlein Funeral Home of Austin, Minnesota. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

