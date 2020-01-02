Rozella M. Hagen
Rozella M. Hagen

FOREST CITY --- Rozella Mae Hagen, 91, of Forest City, died Monday, Dec. 30, at Good Samaritan Society, Forest City. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will take place at West Prairie Cemetery, Leland,at a later date. Mittelstadt Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com; 641-592-0221.

