Rozanne (Rosie, Rody) Robinson

MASON CITY-Rozanne (Rosie, Rody) Robinson, 78, of Mason City, Iowa passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice. A graveside service will be held November 20 in the Fairlawn Cemetery in her hometown of Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests memorials be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

