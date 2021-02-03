 Skip to main content
Royce Edward Tack
Royce Edward Tack passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage under Hospice care. A public gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Cedar Valley Seminary, 200 N. 7th Street, Osage, IA 50461 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. following a private family service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to North Iowa Hospice and Relay for Life.

Champion Funeral Home, Osage, 641-732-3706, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

