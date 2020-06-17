× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roxane Marie Balderas

Clear Lake – Roxane Marie Balderas, 63, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Clear Lake, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Friday, prior to the service.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Roxane Balderas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.