Roxane Marie Balderas
Clear Lake – Roxane Marie Balderas, 63, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Clear Lake, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Friday, prior to the service.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Roxane Balderas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.