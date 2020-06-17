Roxane Marie Balderas
Roxane Marie Balderas

Roxane Marie Balderas

Clear Lake – Roxane Marie Balderas, 63, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Clear Lake, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Paula J. Baber Hospice Home in Fort Dodge.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2:00 p.m. Friday, prior to the service.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

