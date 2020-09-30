 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rowan D. Woody
0 comments

Rowan D. Woody

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rowan D. Woody

Rowan D. Woody

GARNER – Rowan Dean Woody, infant son of James”Rion” Woody and Megan Oetken, was born into the arms of angels Saturday, September 26, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family graveside service will be held at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News