Rosie Nelson
ROCKWELL-Rosie Nelson, 91, of Rockwell passed away peacefully Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Rockwell Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm St. E., Rockwell, with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, IA.
Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
