Rosella Margaret Brown, 99, died June 4, 2021 at Stacyville Community Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Visitation Catholic Church, Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, 207 S. School St. St. Ansgar. A private burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.