Rosella Margaret Brown
Rosella Margaret Brown, 99, died June 4, 2021 at Stacyville Community Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Visitation Catholic Church, Stacyville with Father Raymond Burkle officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, 207 S. School St. St. Ansgar. A private burial will take place at St. Ansgar Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.
In lieu flowers please direct memorials to the family to be given to the organizations of their choice.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com
