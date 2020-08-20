 Skip to main content
Rosella H. Ross
ESTHERVILLE - Rosella Hattie Ross, of Estherville, formerly of Crystal Lake, passed away on August 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Estherville at the age of 98.

Arrangements are pending with Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville.

Henry-Olson Funeral Home, 401 N 7th St, Estherville, IA. (712) 362-2646. HenryOlsonFuneral.com

