Rosella H. Ross
ESTHERVILLE - Rosella Hattie Ross, of Estherville, formerly of Crystal Lake, passed away on August 18, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Estherville at the age of 98.
Arrangements are pending with Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville.
Henry-Olson Funeral Home, 401 N 7th St, Estherville, IA. (712) 362-2646. HenryOlsonFuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Rosella Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.