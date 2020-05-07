Rosebelle C. Dirks
Rosebelle C. Dirks

Rosebelle C. Dirks

BELMOND - Rosebelle "Rose" C. Dirks, 93, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Public graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Belmond Cemetery with Pastor Jason Lubben officiating. Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248.

