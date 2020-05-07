Rosebelle C. Dirks

BELMOND - Rosebelle "Rose" C. Dirks, 93, of Belmond, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.

Public graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the Belmond Cemetery with Pastor Jason Lubben officiating. Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.