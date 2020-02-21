Rose Marie Sallee

Mason City - Rose Marie Sallee, 94, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery beside her husband.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. A Scriptural Wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rose Sallee, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel

126 Third Street Northeast

Mason City, IA 50401 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Visitation begins. Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel

126 Third Street Northeast

Mason City, IA 50401 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Scriptural Wake Service begins. Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church

714 N Adams Ave

Mason City, IA 50401 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Mass of Christian Burial begins.