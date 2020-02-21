Rose Marie Sallee
0 comments

Rose Marie Sallee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rose Marie Sallee

Mason City - Rose Marie Sallee, 94, of Mason City passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Josh Link, Celebrant. Burial will be in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery beside her husband.

Visitation will be held 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. A Scriptural Wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Rose Sallee, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Visitation begins.
Feb 23
Scriptural Wake Service
Sunday, February 23, 2020
3:30PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Scriptural Wake Service begins.
Feb 24
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, February 24, 2020
10:30AM
Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church
714 N Adams Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Rose's Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News